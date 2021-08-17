Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of APTS opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

