John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JBSS opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.