BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

