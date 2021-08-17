Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTNR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

