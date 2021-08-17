Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPST opened at $12.65 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.