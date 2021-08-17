Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.
Shares of TPST opened at $12.65 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
