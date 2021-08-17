Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

