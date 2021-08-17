Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.26 on Friday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 62,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

