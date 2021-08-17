Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.89 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

