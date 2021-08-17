Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$509.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1,810.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.79. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.