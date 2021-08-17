Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE BLU opened at C$4.29 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

