Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20. 7,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

