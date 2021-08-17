Piper Sandler Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DAWN opened at $24.65 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

