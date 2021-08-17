DA Davidson Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BWB stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $445.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

