Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.65 Million

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post sales of $429.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

ATSG stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

