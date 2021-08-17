Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CLIQ opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24. Alcanna has a 12-month low of C$4.04 and a 12-month high of C$8.43.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

