Research Analysts Set Expectations for BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BIOLASE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 688,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

