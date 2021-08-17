CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE FVI opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.