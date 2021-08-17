Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atotech in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

ATC has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -30.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

