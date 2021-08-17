Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$251.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$251.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$197.91 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$122.81 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

In related news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

