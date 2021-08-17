Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.63.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The stock has a market cap of C$463.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

