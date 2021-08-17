Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 49.3% in July

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

