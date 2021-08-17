BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

