Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

