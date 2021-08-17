Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.52. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

