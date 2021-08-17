SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Stock Price Up 16.3%

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 356,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGD)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

