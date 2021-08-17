Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

FIGS stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.