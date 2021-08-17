Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.36 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.