Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $9.11 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 90.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myomo by 142.3% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 249,396 shares during the period. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

