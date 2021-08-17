BlueCity (BLCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect BlueCity to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLCT opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $176.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. BlueCity has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $20.46.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.