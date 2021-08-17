Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

