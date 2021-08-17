The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35. The company has a market cap of C$98.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.