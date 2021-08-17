Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of AGFY opened at $27.29 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agrify by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

