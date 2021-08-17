adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €313.75 ($369.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €308.12. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

