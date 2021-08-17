Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 333.90 ($4.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

