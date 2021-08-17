Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €52.94 ($62.28) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.88. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

