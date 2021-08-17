Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

ETR:ARL opened at €20.60 ($24.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

