Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

