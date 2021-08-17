Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

