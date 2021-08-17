Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Lowered by Analyst

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Marqeta stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

