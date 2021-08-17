Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of INZY opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.