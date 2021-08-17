Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

NYSE MGY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

