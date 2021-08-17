Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

LFST stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

