Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.00 ($322.35).

ETR ZO1 opened at €391.20 ($460.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €274.94. zooplus has a 1 year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1 year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

