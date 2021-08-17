Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.31.

XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

