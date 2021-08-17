UBS Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.93 ($85.80).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €69.60 ($81.88) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.