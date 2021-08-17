Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SDF. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.89 ($12.81).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

