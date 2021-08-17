iMedia Brands (IMBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect iMedia Brands to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMBI stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

