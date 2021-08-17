Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $876.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.54.

DESP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

