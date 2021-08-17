Nano Dimension (NNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

