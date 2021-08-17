Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Rises By 146.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the second quarter valued at about $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

